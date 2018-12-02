Redskins' Jordan Reed: Questionable for Monday
Reed (back) is listed as questionable on the Redskins' preliminary injury report for Monday's game against the Eagles.
The Redskins opted to practice Saturday night, so it remains unclear if Reed was able to progress from his limited participation Thursday and Friday. The 28-year-old has dealt with the neck and back issues over the last few weeks, but has yet to come close to missing a contest. Reed has done well with Colt McCoy under center -- catching 13 of 19 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown in two games -- but has a difficult matchup against the Eagles this week since they have allowed only 38 catches to tight ends, which is tied for second in the league.
