Redskins' Jordan Reed: Quiet in loss
Reed hauled in three of five targets for 21 yards in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Reed was quiet in Monday's loss, playing despite being limited in practice throughout the week with rib and sternum injuries. A 15-yard reception by the tight end was initially ruled a fumble, but the call was overturned as his knee was down before the ball came loose, setting the Redskins up with first and goal from the 7-yard line. Reed has yet to find the end zone this season and his 105 yards receiving through three games certainly falls short of elite tight end status. He'll now use this week's bye as an opportunity to regain full health.
More News
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...