Redskins' Jordan Reed: Quiet in loss

Reed hauled in three of five targets for 21 yards in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.

Reed was quiet in Monday's loss, playing despite being limited in practice throughout the week with rib and sternum injuries. A 15-yard reception by the tight end was initially ruled a fumble, but the call was overturned as his knee was down before the ball came loose, setting the Redskins up with first and goal from the 7-yard line. Reed has yet to find the end zone this season and his 105 yards receiving through three games certainly falls short of elite tight end status. He'll now use this week's bye as an opportunity to regain full health.