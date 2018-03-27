Redskins' Jordan Reed: Recovering from surgery

Redskins coach Jay Gruden seemed to confirm that Reed (hamstring) is recovering from toe surgery, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports. "I think [Reed]'s had some procedures done on his toes and now it's just a matter of the rehab and he's been working hard at it," Gruden said. "He's been working on his upper body while his toe are recovering, so hopefully we'll see a 100 percent healthy Jordan by training camp."

Reed missed most of training camp and the preseason while rehabbing a sprained toe last year, though it was a combination of shoulder, rib and hamstring injuries that ultimately cost him 10 regular-season games. He was said to be considering surgery on his lingering toe issue in December when the hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve, but there wasn't confirmation until Gruden's comments Tuesday. Reed likely will miss Organized Team Activities in May, but the Redskins are optimistic he'll be ready for training camp. If he can actually stay healthy, Reed shouldn't have too much trouble adjusting to Alex Smith, who has an impressive history of coaxing big seasons out of tight ends.