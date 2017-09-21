Redskins' Jordan Reed: Rejoins team for practice
Reed (chest) was on the field for practice Thursday, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Reed was spotted working out with the team's wide receivers in individual drills and looked active during the session, per Tesfatsion. It remains to be seen if he'll be included in all elements of Thursday's practice, but a formal announcement on his level of participation should be available later in the day. In any case, Reed's presence on the field in any capacity is a reassuring sign after he failed to practice Wednesday, which initially seemed to put his status on shaky ground for the Sunday night tilt with the Raiders.
