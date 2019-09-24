Redskins' Jordan Reed: Remains hopeful to play
Coach Jay Gruden relayed Tuesday that Reed (concussion) has consulted with multiple specialists and remains hopeful to continue his playing career, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Reed has yet to resume practicing since sustaining the seventh diagnosed concussion of his career in the third week of the preseason, prompting a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN over the weekend suggesting the tight end's career could be over. For his part, Reed doesn't sound like he's planning to step away from the game due to concern about the cumulative effect of head injuries, but his fate will ultimately depend on him gaining clearance from doctors. At the very least, Reed's lack of recent on-field activity makes it likely that he'll miss additional games while he has yet to make much notable progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.
