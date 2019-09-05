Redskins' Jordan Reed: Remains limited at practice

Reed (concussion) was limited at practice Thursday, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

Per Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington, coach Jay Gruden mentioned in a press conference that Reed is progressing through the concussion protocol, but the tight end has yet to participate in anything beyond individual drills this week. In order to suit up Sunday at Philadelphia, Reed must gain clearance from an independent neurologist, which will become more difficult with each passing day.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week