Redskins' Jordan Reed: Remains limited

Reed (back) remained limited at practice Friday.

Reed has been bothered by his neck and back on-and-off the past few weeks, but he hasn't come close to actually missing a game. He actually seems to be doing better with Colt McCoy under center, catching 13 of 19 passes for 146 yards and a touchdowns the past two weeks. Reed gets a tough matchup Monday against an Eagles defense that's tied for the second fewest receptions allowed to tight ends (38).

