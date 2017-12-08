Redskins' Jordan Reed: Remains sidelined

Reed (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Chargers.

Earlier in the week, head coach Jay Gruden noted injured reserve hasn't been considered for Reed at this point in the season, suggesting the tight end may make an appearance by Week 17. That said, Reed hasn't played since Week 8 or took part in practice since Week 10, so there's no telling when his health will improve enough to suit up on game day. In the meantime, the duo of Vernon Davis and Niles Paul will handle TE reps.