Redskins' Jordan Reed: Remains sidelined
Reed (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Chargers.
Earlier in the week, head coach Jay Gruden noted injured reserve hasn't been considered for Reed at this point in the season, suggesting the tight end may make an appearance by Week 17. That said, Reed hasn't played since Week 8 or took part in practice since Week 10, so there's no telling when his health will improve enough to suit up on game day. In the meantime, the duo of Vernon Davis and Niles Paul will handle TE reps.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...