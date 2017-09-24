Redskins' Jordan Reed: Reportedly unlikely to play

Reed (ribs/sternum) is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Raiders, but is more unlikley to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Reed said he has full range of motion in his shoulder but is still dealing with significant pain. Bothered by rib and sternum injuries -- in addition to the toe issue that's required management since this summer -- Reed probably won't be at his best even if he's able to play and handles his usual snap workload. He looks like a very risky option Sunday even if he does play.