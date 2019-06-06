Redskins' Jordan Reed: Reports for minicamp
Reed (foot) reported for mandatory minicamp, but he has been limited to rehab work, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Reed wasn't present for the majority of OTAs as he rehabbed his sprained foot on his own in Miami. Back in Washington for mandatory minicamp, Reed's limitations are no surprise given his lengthy medical history. It's no guarantee he'll be full-go when training camp opens later this summer.
