Redskins' Jordan Reed: Restricted by back injury

Reed was limited at Thursday's practice due to a back injury.

Reed emerged from the Redskins' Week 9 loss to the Falcons with neck and back injuries, which limited him throughout the ensuing week of preparation. While the back issue didn't pop up again until this week, he put together three consecutive outings with at least 50 yards en route to 17 catches (on 25 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown during that stretch. Thursday's restriction was forecast by Reed's lack of participation at Monday's unofficial session. Fortunately for the tight end, he has a pair of practices remaining to get in the good grace of the training staff before Monday's contest in Philadelphia.

