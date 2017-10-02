Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns in Week 4
Reed (ribs/shoulder) is listed as active Monday in Kansas City.
Reed was considered a game-time decision in Week 3 but ultimately took a seat due to rib and sternum injuries. In advance of Monday's contest, he continued to turn in limited showings at practice, and avoiding the Redskins' list of inactives has paved the way for his return. No matter his eventual snap count, Reed may find the sledding tough against a Chiefs defense that has held tight ends to a 40-percent catch rate (10 receptions on 25 targets) this season.
More News
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...