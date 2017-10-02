Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns in Week 4

Reed (ribs/shoulder) is listed as active Monday in Kansas City.

Reed was considered a game-time decision in Week 3 but ultimately took a seat due to rib and sternum injuries. In advance of Monday's contest, he continued to turn in limited showings at practice, and avoiding the Redskins' list of inactives has paved the way for his return. No matter his eventual snap count, Reed may find the sledding tough against a Chiefs defense that has held tight ends to a 40-percent catch rate (10 receptions on 25 targets) this season.