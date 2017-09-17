Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns late in game
Reed (chest) returned to Sunday's game against the Rams late in the fourth quarter, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed left midway through the third quarter and didn't return until late in the fourth. He was busy prior to his exit, catching each of his six targets for 48 yards. Though he was able to return, Reed's injury history makes any kind of issue worrisome.
