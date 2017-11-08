Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns to limited practice

Reed (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Reed was held out of practice last week and ruled out on the final injury report for Sunday's eventual win over the Seahawks. Redskin coach Jay Gruden said Monday that he views the tight end as day-to-day -- a statement that's supported by Reed's ability to log a limited practice Wednesday. Reed at least has some shot to return for Sunday's game against the Vikings.