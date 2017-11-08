Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns to limited practice
Reed (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Reed was held out of practice last week and ruled out on the final injury report for Sunday's eventual win over the Seahawks. Redskin coach Jay Gruden said Monday that he views the tight end as day-to-day -- a statement that's supported by Reed's ability to log a limited practice Wednesday. Reed at least has some shot to return for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Day-to-day ahead of Week 10•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Officially ruled out•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not present for practice•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Gone from practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Misses practice to start week•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected to miss Week 9•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...