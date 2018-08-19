Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns to practice

Reed (illness/toe) returned to practice Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed's activity level continues to increase as he recovers from offseason toe surgery, but a virus kept him sidelined during Saturday's practice. The tight end has yet to appear in preseason action in order to avoid additional damage to his repaired toe, while his status for Friday's matchup against the Broncos is up in the air.

