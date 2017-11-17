Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out again

Reed (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Previously expected to be a game-time decision, Reed was instead ruled out Friday after failing to practice in any capacity this week. He admitted to suffering a setback at practice last week, which explains why he was held out last Friday after managing limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. Vernon Davis has 18 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets in the three games Reed has missed this season.