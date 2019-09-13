Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out for a second game
Reed (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Last week, the Redskins waited until Saturday to rule Reed out, with coach Jay Gruden then saying Monday that he was optimistic for a Week 2 return. Now ruled out Friday, the tight end doesn't seem to be making any progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, leaving Vernon Davis as the starter for a second straight week. The 35-year-old played 81.3 percent of snaps in a season-opening loss to Philadelphia, catching four of seven targets for 59 yards and a touchdown.
