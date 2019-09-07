Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out for Sunday
Reed (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
As a result, Vernon Davis immediately becomes the team's primary veteran pass catcher alongside Paul Richardson, with a number of first and second-year players such as Trey Quinn and Terry McLaurin expected to play a significant number of snaps.
