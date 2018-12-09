Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out of Sunday's game

Reed (foot) won't return to Sunday's game against the Giants.

Over the course of 75 minutes, Reed's status changed from questionable to doubtful to out due to a foot injury. The precise nature of the issue hasn't been revealed, but the regularly-injured Reed is a candidate to have his practice reps impacted this coming week. In the meantime, Vernon Davis will receive the majority of tight end reps in Washington.

