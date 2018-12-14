Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out officially
Reed (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.
As expected, Reed will miss at least one game after failing to practice in any capacity this week. The Redskins haven't ruled out a return for Week 16 and/or 17, but they probably won't want to take the risk if they don't have a shot a reaching the playoffs. Vernon Davis will take over as the team's top pass-catching tight end for Week 15, facing a Jaguars defense that's been middle of the road defending his position (58 catches for 640 yards and seven TDs on 88 targets).
