Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out this week

Reed (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed will thus log a third straight absence to start the season, which sets the stage for Vernon Davis to continue to serve as Washington's top pass-catching tight end Monday.

