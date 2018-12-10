Redskins' Jordan Reed: Scheduled for MRI

Reed (foot/toe) is scheduled to have an MRI and may be in danger of missing the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While his foot sprain isn't initially believed to be severe, Reed may have a hard time making it back by the end of the season, especially if his team falls out of playoff contention. He's yet to miss a game in 2018, but he hasn't exactly been the best version of himself after having surgery on both big toes during the offseason. An absence for Week 15 in Jacksonville would leave Vernon Davis as the Redskins' top tight end.