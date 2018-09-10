Redskins' Jordan Reed: Scores TD in return

Reed caught four of five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.

Making his first in-game appearance since Week 8 of last season, Reed didn't quite get his accustomed volume but did take advantage of the opportunities he had. Alex Smith spread his 30 pass attempts around, with only Chris Thompson (seven targets) and Paul Richardson (six) getting more looks than the 28-year-old tight end. Reed gets a favorable matchup Week 2 against Indianapolis, though his volume could suffer if the Redskins jump out to another sizable lead and are able to lean on Adrian Peterson again.