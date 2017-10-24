Redskins' Jordan Reed: Scores twice in defeat

Reed caught eight of 10 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Eagles.

Reed scored late in the third and fourth quarters, catching passes from five and 12 yards, respectively. In doing so, the tight end finally was able to find pay dirt this season, making for easily his best performance of the campaign. Although Reed still isn't feeling fully healthy, his display Monday suggests he's trending in the right direction ahead of Week 8's matchup against the Cowboys.