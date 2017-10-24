Redskins' Jordan Reed: Scores twice in defeat
Reed caught eight of 10 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Eagles.
Reed scored late in the third and fourth quarters, catching passes from five and 12 yards, respectively. In doing so, the tight end finally was able to find pay dirt this season, making for easily his best performance of the campaign. Although Reed still isn't feeling fully healthy, his display Monday suggests he's trending in the right direction ahead of Week 8's matchup against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...