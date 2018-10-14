Redskins' Jordan Reed: Sees team-high target total in win

Reed secured five of nine targets for 36 yards in the Redskins' 23-17 win over the Panther on Sunday.

Reed saw a team-high target total with Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) out of action, which led to a team-best reception haul as well. However, the veteran tight end only averaged 7.2 yards per catch, his lowest figure in any game this season. The 28-year-old has at least remained healthy, always a notable feat in his case given his checkered medical history. He'll look to make a bigger impact against the Cowboys in a Week 7 divisional battle.