Redskins' Jordan Reed: Sees team-high target total in win
Reed secured five of nine targets for 36 yards in the Redskins' 23-17 win over the Panther on Sunday.
Reed saw a team-high target total with Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) out of action, which led to a team-best reception haul as well. However, the veteran tight end only averaged 7.2 yards per catch, his lowest figure in any game this season. The 28-year-old has at least remained healthy, always a notable feat in his case given his checkered medical history. He'll look to make a bigger impact against the Cowboys in a Week 7 divisional battle.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Invisible in blowout loss•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Solid effort in Week 3 win•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Loses key fumble, catches six balls in Week 2•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Scores TD in return•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Healthy for Week 1•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: On track for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...