Redskins' Jordan Reed: Shifts to IR
The Redskins placed Reed (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.
A move to IR always seemed to be a likely outcome for Reed after he sprained his foot in the blowout loss to the Giants in Week 14. Since suffering the injury, Reed has missed two games and hasn't resumed practicing, closing the door on a potential return for the season finale against the Eagles. With Vernon Davis also working back from a concussion that sidelined him in Week 16 against the Titans, Jeremy Sprinkle could get another look as Washington's top tight end before 2018 comes to a close.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...