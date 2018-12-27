Redskins' Jordan Reed: Shifts to IR

The Redskins placed Reed (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.

A move to IR always seemed to be a likely outcome for Reed after he sprained his foot in the blowout loss to the Giants in Week 14. Since suffering the injury, Reed has missed two games and hasn't resumed practicing, closing the door on a potential return for the season finale against the Eagles. With Vernon Davis also working back from a concussion that sidelined him in Week 16 against the Titans, Jeremy Sprinkle could get another look as Washington's top tight end before 2018 comes to a close.

More News
Our Latest Stories