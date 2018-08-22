Redskins' Jordan Reed: Sitting out Friday
Reed (toe) won't suit up for Friday's preseason game versus the Broncos, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Reed will thus have one chance (Thursday, Aug. 30 in Baltimore) to make an appearance before the regular season. With the swap of Kirk Cousins for Alex Smith, Reed has only had practice to build chemistry with his new signal-caller. That said, Smith has worked with Travis Kelce and teammate Vernon Davis in previous stops, so a healthy Reed is a decent bet to repeat his production from previous seasons.
