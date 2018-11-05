Redskins' Jordan Reed: Slowed again
Reed caught four of six passes for 34 yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
Reed has now been held under 50 yards receiving in five straight games and hasn't scored since Week 1. He's been hampered by neck and back injuries and has just generally been unproductive in a Washington offense now predicated on Adrian Peterson's running and short passes. If there is a silver lining, a weak Tampa Bay pass defense is in store for next Sunday.
