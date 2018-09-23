Redskins' Jordan Reed: Solid effort in Week 3 win

Reed brought in four of seven targets for 65 yards in the Redskins' 31-17 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Reed shared the team lead in receptions with Jamison Crowder while checking in second only to fellow tight end Vernon Davis in receiving yardage. Just as important, the University of Florida product has a clean bill of health through three games, certainly quite an accomplishment given his checkered medical past. Reed is also seeing a solid target share thus far from Alex Smith, as he's logged 20 looks through the first three games and has posted no less than four catches in any of those contests. Reed will look to continue the solid start to his season against the Saints in a Week 5 Monday night matchup following a Week 4 bye.