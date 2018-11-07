Redskins' Jordan Reed: Starts week limited

Reed (back) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Reed reportedly suffered minor neck and back injuries during Sundays' 38-14 loss to the Falcons, perhaps explaining why he was limited to 38 snaps and six targets in a game that forced Washington to abandon its rushing attack. Despite his long history of injuries, the 28-year-old tight end seems to be on track to play Week 10 at Tampa Bay.

