Redskins' Jordan Reed: Status for Sunday TBD
Head coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that Reed's (toe) availability for Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals will be determined after pregame warmups, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Since his activation from the PUP list Sunday, Reed fit in full practice Wednesday. One day later, Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com that the tight end "looks good. He looks very crisp, very sudden." As his big toe gets healthier, Reed appears to be taking well to the custom orthopedic in his left shoe, but the Redskins will take a cautious approach as they broach the topic of his return to game action.
