Redskins' Jordan Reed: Status for Sunday unclear
Head coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that Reed's (toe) availability for Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals will be determined after pregame warmups, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Since his activation from the PUP list Sunday, Reed fit in full practice Wednesday. One day later, Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com that the tight end "looks good. He looks very crisp, very sudden." As his big toe gets healthier, Reed appears to be taking well to the custom orthopedic in his left shoe, but the Redskins will take a cautious approach as they broach the topic of his return to game action.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Practices Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Activated from PUP list•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Hoping to practice next week•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Will be re-evaluated after second preseason game•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Hopes to be available versus Packers•
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...