Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still day-to-day
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Reed (chest) remains day-to-day and likely will be limited when the team begins preparation for Week 4 against the Chiefs.
Reed returned to a limited practice Thursday and Friday but ultimately was held out for Sunday's 27-10 win over the Raiders. His return would be welcome as the Redskins prepare for a tricky matchup, though Vernon Davis once again proved to be more than capable as a fill-in starter during Sunday's easy victory. The team presumably would like to see Reed log at least one full practice before he plays in a game.
