Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still facing uncertain timetable

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Friday that he still isn't sure when Reed (hamstring) will return, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins normally would have a long week after playing on Thanksgiving, but they'll instead face the Cowboys on Thursday in Week 13. The team then has a long week ahead of its game against the Chargers on Dec. 10, perhaps giving Reed a realistic target to return from his lengthy absence. He's missed the last four games but could return to face the Cowboys next week if he makes it back to practice at some point between Monday and Wednesday.