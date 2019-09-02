Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still in concussion protocol

Reed (concussion) isn't practicing Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the tight end's worrisome concussion history, coach Jay Gruden said last week that he expects Reed to be available for the regular-season opener in Philadelphia. It's far from a sure thing at this stage, with Reed still in the NFL's concussion protocol six days before the game. Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle are the only other tight ends on Washington's 53-man roster.

