Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still limited at practice
Reed (ribs/shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice.
Given that Reed was a limited participant all last week and didn't end up playing, it'll be tough to consider him any better than 50-50 for Week 4 unless he upgrades to full participation Saturday. The Redskins do have a highly capable replacement in the form of Vernon Davis, who caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Raiders. Reed's owners would be wise to pick up Davis for a backup plan as the Redskins prepare to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
