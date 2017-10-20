Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still not fully healthy

Reed said Thursday that he doesn't feel 100 percent healthy, but expects to reach that level at some point this season, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports. "I'm doing a lot of treatment, been working hard and trying to do all the things to allow my body to heal. I hope [I'll be back to 100 percent]," Reed said.

Reed hasn't been listed on the Redskins' injury report since their Week 5 bye and practiced fully Thursday, but it appears he's still banged up after enduring a litany of injuries earlier this season. He opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a toe injury and succumbed to a rib/sternum issue in the Redskins' Week 2 game, resulting in him sitting out the Sept. 24 matchup against the Raiders. Reed hasn't missed any subsequent games, though he saw a limited snap count in Week 4 before taking on a more regular workload in last Sunday's game against the 49ers. The persistent health concerns seem to have played some role in Reed's lackluster production to date, with the tight end having been limited to 18 receptions for 142 yards and no scores through four games. While it's possible the toe and rib injuries will provide fewer complications for him as the season goes on, the inherent injury risk football present coupled with Reed's checkered medical history make it seem rather unlikely that he'll ever be totally healthy at any point this season. If Reed does notice improvement with his condition to some degree though, it may be enough to help him reclaim his status as an elite fantasy tight end.