Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still not practicing

Reed (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed hasn't played in a game since Week 8 and hasn't practiced in any capacity since managing two limited sessions Week 10. It's fair to question whether he'll play again this season, especially now that the Redskins are essentially out of the playoff hunt. Given the length of his absence, Reed presumably will need to prove his health on the practice field before he's cleared for game action. Vernon Davis and Niles Paul have been filling in at tight end, with the latter getting much more involved the past three weeks. Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Reed is expected to miss at least one more game.