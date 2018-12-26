Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still sidelined at practice

Reed (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

After Reed was held out of a second straight game Saturday in Tennessee, coach Jay Gruden told Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post that the tight end wasn't close to suiting up and would need to make noted strides in his recovery to play Week 17 against the Eagles. Reed has yet to take that step this week, and while two practices remain for him to do so, the Redskins are out of playoff contention and don't have a particular need to get Reed ready for game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories