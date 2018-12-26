Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still sidelined at practice
Reed (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
After Reed was held out of a second straight game Saturday in Tennessee, coach Jay Gruden told Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post that the tight end wasn't close to suiting up and would need to make noted strides in his recovery to play Week 17 against the Eagles. Reed has yet to take that step this week, and while two practices remain for him to do so, the Redskins are out of playoff contention and don't have a particular need to get Reed ready for game action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...