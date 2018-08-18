Redskins' Jordan Reed: Suffering through illness
Reed (toe) didn't practice Saturday due to an illness, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Reed entered training camp with less than ideal conditioning because he couldn't run in the preceding month. Toe surgery was the reason, but on a positive note his workload has been increasing of late. Coach Jay Gruden termed the illness "a virus," so the current concern may be one that only affects Reed in the short term. Reed's likely last chance to take the field in the preseason is Friday, when the Redskins take on the Broncos.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...