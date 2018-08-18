Redskins' Jordan Reed: Suffering through illness

Reed (toe) didn't practice Saturday due to an illness, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Reed entered training camp with less than ideal conditioning because he couldn't run in the preceding month. Toe surgery was the reason, but on a positive note his workload has been increasing of late. Coach Jay Gruden termed the illness "a virus," so the current concern may be one that only affects Reed in the short term. Reed's likely last chance to take the field in the preseason is Friday, when the Redskins take on the Broncos.

