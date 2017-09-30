Play

Redskins' Jordan Reed: Suited up at practice

Reed (ribs/shoulder) suited up for Redskins' practice Saturday, Redskins' insider JP Finlay reports.

Reed missed last week's game against the Raiders, but he was able to get some work in at all three of the Redskins' practice sessions this week, so he will have a chance to get back on the field in Week 4. Reed's official status this week will be revealed at some point Saturday afternoon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories