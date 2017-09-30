Redskins' Jordan Reed: Suited up at practice
Reed (ribs/shoulder) suited up for Redskins' practice Saturday, Redskins' insider JP Finlay reports.
Reed missed last week's game against the Raiders, but he was able to get some work in at all three of the Redskins' practice sessions this week, so he will have a chance to get back on the field in Week 4. Reed's official status this week will be revealed at some point Saturday afternoon.
