Redskins' Jordan Reed: Tagged as limited yet again

Reed (concussion) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Despite maintaining a "limited" listing on all four injury reports to start the season, Reed remains in the concussion protocol, coach Jay Gruden confirmed to Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington during a media session Wednesday. On a positive note, Reed participated in some team drills, per John Keim of ESPN.com, the first time the tight end reportedly has done so. Seemingly trending in the right direction, Reed's playing status is contingent on getting clearance from an independent neurologist.

