Redskins' Jordan Reed: Tagged as limited yet again
Reed (concussion) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Despite maintaining a "limited" listing on all four injury reports to start the season, Reed remains in the concussion protocol, coach Jay Gruden confirmed to Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington during a media session Wednesday. On a positive note, Reed participated in some team drills, per John Keim of ESPN.com, the first time the tight end reportedly has done so. Seemingly trending in the right direction, Reed's playing status is contingent on getting clearance from an independent neurologist.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...