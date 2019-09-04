Redskins' Jordan Reed: Takes field Wednesday
Reed (concussion) was spotted on the practice field stretching Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's a step in the right direction for Reed, who's been in the NFL's concussion protocol for nearly two weeks. The Redskins have consistently expressed optimism about Reed's chances of suiting up Week 1 against the Eagles, but considering the 29-year-old tight end's history of head injuries he's not a lock to be cleared in immediate fashion. It's not an optimal situation for those considering a tight end in Week 1 fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Making progress•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected back for opener•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Adds to long concussion history•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Could play Thursday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...