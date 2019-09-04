Redskins' Jordan Reed: Takes field Wednesday

Reed (concussion) was spotted on the practice field stretching Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Reed, who's been in the NFL's concussion protocol for nearly two weeks. The Redskins have consistently expressed optimism about Reed's chances of suiting up Week 1 against the Eagles, but considering the 29-year-old tight end's history of head injuries he's not a lock to be cleared in immediate fashion. It's not an optimal situation for those considering a tight end in Week 1 fantasy lineups.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week