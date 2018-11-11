Redskins' Jordan Reed: Targeted six times in win

Reed caught four of six passes that came his way for 51 yards during Sunday's 16-3 win over Tampa Bay.

How will Washington cope with the loss of Paul Richardson (shoulder) for the season? One way is by lining the versatile Reed out wide. That's what the team did in the closing moments of the third quarter, running a quick slant for a 12-yard gain that brought Washington into the red zone and set up the game's only touchdown. Reed's production on Sunday was modest, but it was still his best statistical performance since Week 3 as he led Washington's pass-catchers with six targets. He should be counted on next Sunday against a Houston defense that is elite against the run, but so-so versus the pass.