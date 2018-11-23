Redskins' Jordan Reed: Totals 75 receiving yards
Reed caught six of eight targets for 75 yards during Thursday's 31-23 win over the Redskins.
Reed tied for the team lead in catches and led the way in yardage as he posted his highest output of the season in that category. He came up with several nice gains and displayed a solid rapport with quarterback Colt McCoy, who threw for 268 yards on the day. Reed's 146 receiving yards combined over the last two games is his best two-week stretch since the 2016 season, inspiring hope from fantasy owners that the quarterback change could actually be a boon to his productivity. He'll look to continue his recent success against the Eagles during a Monday night matchup in Week 13.
