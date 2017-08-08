Redskins' Jordan Reed: Unavailable for preseason opener
Reed (toe) will not play in the Redskins' preseason opener Thursday against the Ravens.
No surprises here, as Reed still resides on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a nagging toe injury. In his steed, Vernon Davis and Niles Paul are the next guys up, though 2017 fifth-rounder Jeremy Sprinkle could be in store for added reps as well.
