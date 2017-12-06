Redskins' Jordan Reed: Unlikely to play Sunday
Reed (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Sunday's road game against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In line for a sixth consecutive DNP, Reed remained a spectator at Wednesday's practice, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Since injuring his hamstring Week 8, Reed's only activity occurred during Week 10 prep, when he managed a pair of limited sessions. Until he proves his health in practice, he doesn't seem like a candidate for active status on game day. Expect Vernon Davis to continue holding down the fort at tight end.
