Redskins' Jordan Reed: Unlikely to stay in Washington
Reed (concussion) could be a cap casualty this offseason, and he may even consider retirement, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
The oft-injured tight end missed the entire 2019 campaign due to concussion symptoms, the latest in a long line of brain injuries. Reed presumably would need to accept a pay cut to have any shot at staying in Washington, as the team can free up $8.5 million in cap space if he's released this offseason. A few of Reed's teammates said they expect him to continue his career, but the 29-year-old hasn't publicly commented on his plans.
