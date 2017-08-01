Redskins' Jordan Reed: Visits specialist Tuesday

Reed, who's currently on the PUP list with a big toe sprain, visited a specialist Tuesday and he remains day-to-day, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.

Reed's toe injury is believed to be a minor issue, but he still elected to visit a specialist in his quest for a quick return to full health. The Redskins won't rush their starting tight end back onto the field, but he shouldn't be on the PUP list for much longer barring any setbacks.