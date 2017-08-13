Redskins' Jordan Reed: Will be re-evaluated after second preseason game

Reed (toe) will be re-evaluated after Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, ESPN's John Keim reports.

This news implies that Reed won't be available for Saturday's game as he continues to work his way back from a toe injury on his left foot. Even if he doesn't receive clearance to play in Week 3 of the preseason, head coach Jay Gruden recently said Reed is still fully expected to be ready in time for the regular-season opener.